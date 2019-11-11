General Election 2019: Your West Midlands questions
Voters across the UK will go to the polls on 12 December for the third time since 2015.
The West Midlands is home to England's second biggest city, some of its least populated counties and a string of marginal seats.
Issues including health, transport, crime, the cost of living and the economy are likely to be at the centre of its electoral battleground.
We want to know what questions you have about the local issues that matter to you in this election.
The NHS is likely to be an important issue for voters and in Shropshire a debate is under way about the future of it's hospital services.
Transport is also a key issue and the West Midlands awaits the outcome to a review of HS2.
There are also questions over a proposed Hereford bypass and bus services in Stoke-on-Trent where passengers told us that going out is "pointless".
The UK declared a climate emergency and after recent flooding in our area you might want to know about environmental issues.
If housing is high on your list of priorities, try our calculator or ask us about the cost of buying and renting across the region.
Here are some of the questions we have already answered:
Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.