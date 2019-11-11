Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Birmingham is the UK's second largest city and at the heart of the West Midlands region

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on 12 December for the third time since 2015.

The West Midlands is home to England's second biggest city, some of its least populated counties and a string of marginal seats.

Issues including health, transport, crime, the cost of living and the economy are likely to be at the centre of its electoral battleground.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ironbridge, a World Heritage site in Shropshire, draws many thousands of tourists every year

The NHS is likely to be an important issue for voters and in Shropshire a debate is under way about the future of it's hospital services.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Another major visitor attraction is Shakespeare's birthplace, in Stratford-upon-Avon

Transport is also a key issue and the West Midlands awaits the outcome to a review of HS2.

There are also questions over a proposed Hereford bypass and bus services in Stoke-on-Trent where passengers told us that going out is "pointless".

Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption Wolverhampton has seen a rise in violent knife crime since 2016

The UK declared a climate emergency and after recent flooding in our area you might want to know about environmental issues.

If housing is high on your list of priorities, try our calculator or ask us about the cost of buying and renting across the region.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The West Midlands is also famous for its countryside, including the Malvern Hills

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cost of renting in Coventry was found to be decreasing

Here are some of the questions we have already answered:

