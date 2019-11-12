Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The seat in Brighton Pavilion is one of 44 being contested across Kent, Surrey and Sussex

Voters across the South East will head to the polls on 12 December, with postal ballots returned even sooner.

Brexit could be a key issue in the region, with 53% voting to leave across Surrey, Sussex and Kent in 2016.

But BBC South East political editor Lauren Moss said local issues, including the environment, transport and the NHS, could also play a part.

