Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eleven men have been sentenced over a brawl at Goodwood racecourse in May last year

Eleven men have been sentenced over a brawl at Goodwood racecourse, with nine of them handed jail terms.

All were charged after violence flared at the Sussex racetrack on 5 May 2018.

The last three were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday. Nine defendants, all from Hampshire and Southampton, admitted violent disorder.

After the hearing, the CPS said more than 30 people were involved in widespread fighting in the public area at the height of the incident.

Police later identified the two main groups as being followers of Southampton or Portsmouth football clubs after witnesses heard football chanting, the CPS added.

The CPS said security staff were overwhelmed and Sussex Police deployed, while one man was kicked in the head as he lay unconscious.

CPS spokesman Ryan Richter said: "Such yobbery cannot be tolerated."

Adam Waterworth, Goodwood's director of sport, said: "We take a zero-tolerance stance on anti-social behaviour here at Goodwood, and to support this, we installed an extensive CCTV network across the course a few years ago, which helped us provide clear footage to Sussex Police of the incident."