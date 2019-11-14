Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's David Shukman views the scale of the flooding in the Doncaster area from a helicopter

Residents in a flood-stricken village are braced for more rain with forecasters warning there could be a danger to life.

The village of Fishlake near Doncaster has been cut off by flooding, with hundreds of people being forced to leave their properties.

About 200 Army personnel are in South Yorkshire supporting the flood effort.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for areas around Nottingham, Sheffield and Doncaster from 09:00 GMT.

The Met Office said the warning meant fast flowing or deep floodwater was possible, "causing a danger to life".

It said further homes or businesses could be flooded and some communities "may be cut off by flooded roads".

The heaviest of the rain is expected to hit the area between 09:00 and 10:00 and continue throughout the day, with the warning in place until 03:00 on Friday.

"Even some amount of rain could cause rivers to rise," Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Soldiers have been helping move sandbags in areas affected by the flooding

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The village of Fishlake has been cut off by flooding

About 500 homes have been flooded in Doncaster with 1,200 properties evacuated in areas hit by the floods.

Hundreds of people in Fishlake have fled their homes and the council said the village was not safe and that "a return to properties is discouraged in the strongest possible terms".

Roads into the village remain closed and the Environment Agency said people should not attempt to enter the area.

Doncaster Council said the Environment Agency, along with emergency services, were working hard to make the area safe but "the latest estimates suggest a safe return could be up to three weeks away for some residents".

Personnel from the Light Dragoons have laid sandbags in Stainforth, near Doncaster, in an attempt to shore up the village's bridge.

On Wednesday, the prime minister faced heavy criticism over his response to the flooding during a visit to Stainforth.

One resident told Boris Johnson: "I'm not very happy about talking to you so, if you don't mind, I'll just mope on with what I'm doing."

Mr Johnson said he understood the strength of feeling as "you cannot underestimate the anguish that a flood causes".