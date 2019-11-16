Pair rescued from car as flood warnings remain

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The rescue happened in the dark after two people became stranded

Fire and ambulance crews rescued two elderly people after their car became stranded in floodwater after nightfall.

The car was trapped in Welsh Road, Offchurch, Warwickshire, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday after flooding.

Offchurch and Stratford-upon-Avon are among places with flood warnings still in place, with water levels in the latter described as "high but steady".

Barriers remain in Stratford-upon-Avon after being used for the first time since being introduced in 2017.

The Environment Agency said the River Avon peaked in the town at 19:00 GMT on Friday, with levels of 1.9m (6ft) - almost 1m (3ft) above normal levels.

Image caption The River Avon flooded parts of Stratford-upon-Avon

