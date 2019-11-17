Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency was out around Severn Stoke keeping an eye on water levels, as flood plains between Worcester and Tewkesbury continued to fill

Residents have been warned to "remain vigilant" as up to 20 flood warnings remain in place in the West Midlands with more rain forecast.

Thirteen warnings affect Worcestershire, on the River Severn, Avon and Teme, with six in Shropshire.

Flood defences were put up in Ironbridge on Saturday evening.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it was "relatively stable" in Worcestershire, but peak river levels would be high "through the week".

All ford crossings in the county remain closed, the county council said.

Although levels were dropping on the rivers Teme and Wye, Chris Bainger, from the EA, said: "We will see standing water on roads, a lot of surface water.

"Don't drive through it... We need people to remain vigilant. In lower Severn we'll have a prolonged peak.

"We will have further rain before water starts to drain out of the flood plain."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Temporary barriers went up in Ironbridge on Saturday evening

Shropshire has four warnings in place on the Severn, including for Ironbridge and Jackfield, and two on the Vyrnwy.

Temporary barriers went up as a precaution from 17:00 on Saturday in Ironbridge and were likely to be removed within 48 hours of being erected, the agency said.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Flood defences were put up as a precaution, the Environment Agency said

Mr Bainger said it was trying "to reduce the impact on people visiting the town and businesses" as it carried out the work close to the Wharfage.

But he stressed all businesses were open, adding: "I spoke to businesses last night and they said they hadn't been affected."

One of the warnings on the Severn relates to the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury.

Water levels peaked in the town on Saturday afternoon.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.