Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Baird's mother Lynne believes he "wasn't aware" he had been stabbed

Bleed control kits are to be installed in 320 late-night venues in central London in a bid to reduce deaths from knife attacks.

It is part of an initiative by Lynne Baird who believes her son Daniel could have been saved by such a kit when he was stabbed in Birmingham in 2017.

City of London Police said the move would "help Daniel's memory go on in the lives that will be saved".

It is working with the foundation set up by Mrs Baird in her son's name.

The specialist kits, which have already been introduced in Birmingham, include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.

Mr Baird, 26, was stabbed to death on a night out in Digbeth, following a row with a stranger.

Carlton Donaldson, 24, was jailed for life in February.

Without a first aid kit available on the night, he died shortly after arriving at hospital due to catastrophic bleeding, City of London Police said.

Image caption Staff at pubs and clubs where the kits are installed will receive training

The force, which is funding the roll-out of the kits to venues in the Square Mile, said the move would make the area as "safe as possible".

Alistair Sutherland, its assistant commissioner said it was proud to support the initiative "as part of Lynne's passionate campaign in memory of her son".

"Daniel's death was a tragedy that no parent should ever have to suffer," he said.

Mrs Baird said she hoped other forces would join its campaign and "help make these kits available up and down the country."

Image caption Lynne Baird, who set up The Daniel Baird Foundation, wants the kits to be rolled out to save lives across the country

