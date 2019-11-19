Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anita Nicholson and her children Alex, 14, and Annabel, 11, died in the Shangri-La hotel bombing

A mother and her two children were among six British nationals killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, an inquest heard.

Anita Nicholson, 42, and her children, Alexander, 14 and Annabel, 11, died instantly in an explosion at the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo.

Lorraine Campbell, Bill Harrop and Sally Bradley also died in the blast at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

All six were unlawfully killed, the coroner recorded.

Mr Harrop, a retired firefighter and his wife, Dr Bradley, had been on holiday from their home in Australia when they were killed in an explosion at the restaurant of their hotel.

The couple, originally from Manchester, had been described as soulmates.

Image caption Bill Harrop and his partner Sally Bradley

Ms Campbell, an IT director from Greater Manchester, was on a business trip at the time. Her family has spoken of the "enormous void" created by her death.

Ben Nicholson survived the blast which killed his wife and children.

The family had been visiting Sri Lanka from their home in Singapore having previously lived in Upminster, East London.

Mrs Nicholson, a lawyer for mining firm Anglo American, went to college in Thurrock, Essex and had been living in Singapore with her family since 2010.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded that all six were unlawfully killed as she concluded inquest hearings in Chelmsford.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The damaged Shangri-La hotel in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, after an explosion

Mr Nicholson described his wife as "a wonderful, perfect wife and a brilliant, loving and inspirational mother to our two wonderful children".

He said: "Alex and Annabel were the most amazing, intelligent, talented and thoughtful children, and Anita and I were immensely proud of them both and looking forward to seeing them develop into adulthood.

"They shared with their mother the priceless ability to light up any room they entered and bring joy to the lives of all they came into contact with."

The six British Nationals were among 310 victims of a wave of bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Two other Britons, brother and sister Daniel and Amelie Linsey, 19 and 15, were killed in the blasts.