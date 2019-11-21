Image copyright Stacey Andrew Image caption Stacey Andrew photographed the flare in the crowd before it was thrown during support act the DMAs

Liam Gallagher has urged fans to "chill out" after hearing one of his gig-goers was hit by a flare.

Stacey Andrew, 27, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was struck while at the FLY DSA Arena in Sheffield on Monday.

The star posted his concerns on Twitter and said it was "not cool" to throw flares. He also asked someone from Ms Andrew's family to contact him.

She has said she does not have a Twitter account but added it was "cool" he was trying to get in touch.

Meanwhile, Sheffield City Trust, which owns the arena, has offered a reward to anyone with information that secures a conviction. South Yorkshire Police is investigating.

Liam Gallagher tweeted: "I'm sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it's not cool."

"People need to chill... out," he added.

Image caption Stacey has been told she will have scars once her burns have healed

When contacted by the BBC about the message, Ms Andrew said: "Oh wow that's quite cool, the man himself messaged and he didn't have to do that."

She said her boyfriend had warned her some items, such as drinks, might be thrown around during the gig.

"Something hit my head and I thought 'oh God it happened', and then thought 'why am I not soaking?'" she added.

She said the flare fell down her top and set her bra and t-shirt on fire.

She now fears she will be "scarred for life".

Image copyright Stacey Andrew Image caption Stacey Andrew was burnt on her chest and arm after the flare fell down her top

"I was told if I had been wearing hairspray, my hair would have gone up so it could have been worse," she added.

David Grey, chairman of Sheffield City Trust, said: "We will give two tickets to every concert, for a year, to anybody who gives information to the police to bring this person to justice.

"We have quite strong security measures when you go into the arena. We look in everybody's bags, we pat everyone down, we wand them.

"Unfortunately, a flare is one of those things that's made of paper and doesn't show up."

