Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The race attracts large crowds regardless of the weather

The start and finish venues for the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire cycle race have been revealed by the organisers.

The stages will begin or end in Leeds, Beverley, Barnsley, Halifax, Huddersfield, Leyburn, Skipton and Redcar.

The full route for both the men's and women's races will be announced in January, organisers Welcome to Yorkshire said.

The race will take place between 30 April and 3 May.

Unveiling the details Peter Dodd, from Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "We're delighted Huddersfield, Leyburn, Redcar and Skipton will each be making their debuts as we're always striving to bring our race to new parts of this great county.

"The other locations have already proven themselves as more-than-worthy recipients and we cannot wait to revisit them as well."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marianne Vos won overall victory in the women's race in 2019

He also confirmed the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire would form part of the inaugural UCI ProSeries.

The event was launched in 2015 as a legacy of Yorkshire hosting the opening of the Tour de France in 2014.

Almost two million spectators lined the route of the 2019 race across the four days and the event was watched by an estimated worldwide television audience of 28 million, according to Welcome to Yorkshire.

Chris Lawless became the first Briton to win the men's Tour de Yorkshire in 2019 and Marianne Vos won overall victory in the women's race.

