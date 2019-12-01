Image copyright PA Image caption Typhoons can travel at twice the speed of sound

A loud sonic boom caused by RAF planes has woken people across north London and shaken houses.

People tweeted that a loud "explosion" had woken them up at around 04:20 GMT - with houses shaking and reports of police sirens straight after.

It is believed that loud noise was two RAF Typhoons launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to an unresponsive aircraft.

It was reported by people across north London, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The Met Police subsequently confirmed the bang was the result of RAF aircraft.

Skip Twitter post by @metpoliceuk The loud bang heard throughout north London and surrounding areas was the result of a sonic boom from RAF planes. There is no cause for concern. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 1, 2019 Report

Mil Radar which monitors Royal Air Force activity tweeted:

Skip Twitter post by @MIL_Radar At approx 0400z Royal Air Force Typhoons callsign 5EA26 & 5EA27 launched from RAF Coningsby to an unresponsive aircraft — Mil Radar (@MIL_Radar) December 1, 2019 Report

Kiran Topan tweeted this video:

Actor Logan Dean tweeted that he was among those who heard the noise:

Skip Twitter post by @Logankekoa Anyone else hear a loud bang and feel the shockwave 4:20am? Heard a loud plane noise soon after 🤷🏾‍♂️ maybe just a sonic boom. Chingford #loudbanglondon — Logan Dean (@Logankekoa) December 1, 2019 Report

What causes a sonic boom?

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption A sonic boom is often heard as a huge thunderclap

When an aircraft approaches the speed of sound (768mph or 1,236km/h), the air in front of the nose of the plane builds up a pressure front because it has "nowhere to escape", said Dr Jim Wild of Lancaster University.

A sonic boom happens when that air "escapes", creating a ripple effect which can be heard on the ground as a loud thunderclap.

It can be heard over such a large area because it moves with the plane, rather like the wake on the bow of a ship spreading out behind the vessel.