Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption John McKno admitted indecent and serious sexual assaults at three boarding schools

A paedophile maths teacher died in prison after choking on food, an inquest heard.

John McKno, 74, was jailed in 2016 for abusing five pupils at boarding schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire in the 1970s and 1980s.

He died at Norwich Prison on 29 September from "cardiac failure" after choking, an inquest was told.

He was jailed for 14 years after admitting gross indecency, indecent assault and serious sexual assaults.

McKno, formerly of Alby in Norfolk, worked at Beam College in Great Torrington in Devon, St Michael's College in Tenbury Wells and Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.

One pupil at the latter school recalled how he slept in fear with "one eye open".

Four of McKno's victims were boys under 16, and one was a boy under 14.

A full inquest into McKno's death will be heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court on 13 July 2020.