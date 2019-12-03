Image copyright Reuters Image caption Passengers faced packed carriages when the strike started on Monday

Union leaders have called for fresh talks with rail bosses on the second day of strike action in a over train guards.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members on South Western Railway (SWR) were "standing firm" on the second of 27 planned strikes.

On new trains due to start running next year, SWR wants drivers to operate the doors at every stop to save time.

Union members want guards to decide when to close the doors.

The two sides have not budged on the matter during more than two years of strikes.

The strike means hundreds of services are being cancelled each day and many passengers have taken to social media to complain about overcrowded trains.

Skip Twitter post by @ChrisHazell01 South West Trains, you need to get this mess sorted! The overcrowding on these trains is so dangerous! A number of people on my train complaining of feeling ill #swrstrike — Chris Hazell (@ChrisHazell01) December 3, 2019 Report

Adding to the issues on Tuesday, a signal failure between Fulwell and Shepperton means services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or changed at short notice, with disruption expected until 12:00 GMT.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our members are solidly supporting the second day of this phase of strike action.

"It is frankly ludicrous for the company to simply jam their heads in the sand rather than getting back round the table to get the same deal back on track that they pulled away from at the last minute in earlier negotiations.

"A deal is there to be done which would cost the company nothing and which would give the safety and accessibility guarantees at the platform/train interface that we have been seeking.

"SWR need to get out of the bunker and get back into talks."

The train company said it has given the union guarantees about having guards on its trains.

Image copyright RMT Image caption Union members took part in a picket at Waterloo Station

SWR released a revised timetable and said it would provide longer trains to increase capacity where possible.

The operator runs services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth and Weymouth as well as Reading, Exeter and Bristol. It also operates suburban commuter lines in south-west London, Surrey, Berkshire, and north-east Hampshire.

Strike days are as follows:

From 00:01 GMT on Monday 2 December until 23:59 on Wednesday 11 December

From 00:01 on Friday 13 December until 23:59 on Tuesday 24 December

From 00:01 on Friday 27 December 2019 until 23:59 on 1 January

