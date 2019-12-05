Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A man has been charged with murder and dangerous driving over the death of 12-year-old Harley Watson outside a school in Essex.

Harley died after being struck by a car near Debden Park High School in Loughton at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.

Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, has been charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Friday.

The 10 charges of attempted murder relate to a 23-year-old woman, six boys and three girls who were also injured in the collision, said police.

Harley's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy", adding: "We are so devastated by what has happened."

Det Ch Insp Rob Kirby thanked the local community for their help since Monday's "tragic event", and urged anyone with information to come forward.