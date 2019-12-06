Image copyright Jonty Bravery Image caption Jonty Bravery was 17 years old when he was charged

A teenager said he threw a boy from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern in London because he wanted to be on the TV news.

The six-year-old boy was visiting London from France with his family when Jonty Bravery, 18, threw him from a viewing platform on 4 August.

The boy suffered a bleed to the brain in the five-storey fall. His injuries have been described as life-changing.

Bravery, from Ealing, admitted attempted murder at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced in February.

"The boy was singled out by Bravery who threw him from the viewing platform intending to kill him," said Emma Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"That he survived the five-storey fall was extraordinary."

The court heard Bravery had approached a member of staff, saying: "I think I've murdered someone, I've just thrown someone off the balcony."

He was arrested shortly afterwards and told police he had planned in advance to hurt someone at the Tate Modern to be on TV.

Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was taken to hospital after he was found on a fifth floor roof

In his police interview, Bravery said he had to prove a point "to every idiot" who said he had no mental health problems, asking police if it was going to be on the news.

"I wanted to be on the news, who I am and why I did it, so when it is official no-one can say anything else."

The court heard Bravery, who has autistic spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and was likely to have a personality disorder, had been held at Broadmoor Hospital since mid-October.

In social media posts, now deleted, the defendant's father, Piers Bravery attempted to raise awareness of autism and its treatment.

Bravery was 17 when he was charged but could not be named until his 18th birthday in October.

A court previously heard the boy sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures in the fall and was recovering in France.

Last month, the family revealed he had moved out of intensive care into a rehabilitation centre with an "armour of splints" keeping his limbs in place as they heal.

He uses a wheelchair but can move his legs "just a tiny bit", his family said.

"This was a terrifying experience for the boy's parents. We hope he makes as full a recovery as possible," Ms Jones said.