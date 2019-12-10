Cyclist creates festive reindeer on map app

Image copyright Anthony Hoyte/Strava Image caption The reindeer's outline is created by using an exercise and route sharing app

A cyclist has created a virtual reindeer on the streets of London after completing a 79-mile route, plotted out on an online map.

Anthony Hoyte, from Cheltenham, used the exercise and route-sharing app Strava to make the image.

In 2017 he cycled to create the outline of a snowman, and last year he made a picture of Father Christmas.

Mr Hoyte said: "I've made a rod for my own back in that it's become a tradition."

He added: "Everyone is saying, 'what's it going to be this year?'

"I just spend a lot of time looking at maps, and.... waiting for things to jump out at you."

Image copyright Anthony Hoyte Image caption Anthony Hoyte cycled a 79-mile route to make the image

Mr Hoyte's route started in Hammersmith in west London, and went north to Edgware before heading south again and east through Hampstead Heath and Wood Green.

Finally he returned south through Kilburn and Maida Vale before finishing along Euston Road in central London.