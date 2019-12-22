England's Big Picture: Best of 2019

Each day we feature an interesting photograph shared with us from across England.

This week we are featuring a special Best of 2019 gallery, showing our most popular images from across the year, based on social media engagement.

Our new year gallery will be published from 30 December 2019 and the theme will be "Inspired by colour".

Upload your images or find out how to submit them below. For inspiration, view some top tips from three of England's Big Picture photographers.

Image copyright Claire Lorriane (@claire.lorraine.5) Image caption This photograph was taken by Claire Lorriane at the War Memorial in Ironbridge, Shropshire

Image copyright David Getty Image caption David Getty captured the autumn colours at Sheffield Park, East Sussex

Image copyright Wendy Love (@wlovephotos) Image caption This photograph was taken by Wendy Love in Hoghton, Lancashire

Image copyright Harris Millar (@harrismillar) Image caption Harris Millar took this photograph while walking near Launde Abbey in Leicestershire

Image copyright Charley Lucas Image caption This photograph was taken by Charley Lucas in Canterbury, Kent

Image copyright Rachel Walker Image caption Rachel Walker took this photograph on The Stray in Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Image copyright Stephen Abraham Image caption This photograph was taken by Stephen Abraham at Cotswold Lavender Farm in Broadway, Worcestershire

How to submit a picture

Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk, post it on Facebook or tweet it to @BBCEngland. You can also find us on Instagram - use #BBCEngland and #englandsbigpicture to share an image there. There is a recent archive of pictures on our England's Big Picture board on Pinterest.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright);

Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs;

The location, date and time that the pictures were taken;

Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions;

Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know.

Please note that whilst we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions and the BBC's privacy policy.

In contributing to England's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to England's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.