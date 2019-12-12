General election 2019: At polling stations in England
Father Christmas helped spread some festive cheer to voters as a Santa's grotto was one of the many unusual places transformed into polling stations for the snap general election.
Voters got some respite from the cold while they cast their votes but pet pooches weren't so lucky.
And, in some places they have had to trudge through the snow to get to the ballot box.
Being the first December general election since 1923, it's unsurprising inclement weather is part of the experience.
Vote from 07:00 to 22:00 on 12 December 2019
650MPs being elected
533for constituencies in England
3,322registered candidates
917days since the last general election in June 2017
Where can I find the results?
The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.
As the results begin to appear, the BBC News website will feature a full breakdown of the results across the UK.
Readers can also follow the latest developments in their own constituencies on BBC live pages and scoreboards.
On social media, @BBCElection will tweet every constituency result.
Huw Edwards will be the lead presenter of BBC One's election night special, while Jim Naughtie and Emma General election 2019: Polls open across EnglandBarnett will host live election night coverage on BBC Radio 4 through until Friday morning.
