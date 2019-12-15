Image copyright Highways England Image caption The road is closed between junction 17 and junction 18

One person has died and another was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the M4 on the Somerset and Wiltshire border.

It happened on the westbound stretch of the motorway, between Chippenham and Bath, just after 01:30 GMT.

The westbound carriageway is closed between junction 17 and junction 18 and diversions are in place.

Highways England said it is likely to remain shut until at least midday.

A spokesman said there were two miles of queuing traffic on the approach to the closure.