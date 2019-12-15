M4 crash: One dead and one injured in four-vehicle collision
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has died and another was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the M4 on the Somerset and Wiltshire border.
It happened on the westbound stretch of the motorway, between Chippenham and Bath, just after 01:30 GMT.
The westbound carriageway is closed between junction 17 and junction 18 and diversions are in place.
Highways England said it is likely to remain shut until at least midday.
A spokesman said there were two miles of queuing traffic on the approach to the closure.