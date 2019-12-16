Trio accused of trying to smuggle cocaine after Heathrow arrests
Three people have been charged with trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £2m into the UK.
Heathrow security worker Junaed Ghani Dar, 41, from Slough, was arrested at the airport's Terminal 2 on Saturday.
Also arrested were Michael Williams, 34, and Jessica Waldron, 33, both from Dudley, who had arrived on a flight from Bogota in Colombia.
They were charged with attempting to import class A drugs, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The NCA described it as a "sizeable seizure", likely to be worth "in excess of £2m" at UK street prices once cut and distributed.
