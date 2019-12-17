Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carl Mason admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words

A Stoke City fan has been given a three-year ban after racially abusing a Nottingham Forest goalkeeper.

Carl Mason, 53, of Franklyn Street, Hanley, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words when the teams met at the Bet365 stadium on 27 September.

At Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court, he was also fined £310.

Prosecutors said his comments upset supporters around him, who reported the matter to the club and police.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mason was in the stadium with his adult son when spectators heard him shout out racial abuse.

The CPS said witnesses reported being "angry and extremely upset" by the comments.

During a voluntary interview at Hanley Police Station on 7 November, Mason fully admitted the offence and agreed what he had said was wrong and hurtful.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, he was also ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Timothy Bishop, from the CPS, said: "I would like to thank the two witnesses for coming forward and reporting this incident."

Forest won the match 3-2 with Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba playing and Kosovan Arijanet Muric on the bench.

