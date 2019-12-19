Flood warnings across the country after heavy rain

Image copyright JanssenCruz Image caption Flooding in Hayle town centre

Flood warnings are in place across the country as heavy rain lashes down, with more on the way.

The main dual carriageway through Cornwall has been closed near Hayle where shops and homes have already been affected.

There are 14 flood warnings in place across England, mainly across the South, South West and River Severn.

A yellow rain warning for the most affected areas remains in place until 12:00 on Friday.

Flooding in Hedge End near Southampton has caused the railway lines to be blocked.

It is disrupting train services between Fareham and Eastleigh.

Devon and Cornwall Police have declared a major incident in Hayle, with the A30 closed in both directions west of Camborne.

Water has made it's way into about 50 properties in Hayle so far, and it has affected a number of local businesses, including Angove Sports.

"We have got quite a lot of the stock off the floor, but (the water) did come in quite quickly," said the owner, Andrew Angove.

"It was the cars and lorries going past so quickly that made a wave that came right through, pushing it through the shop door," he added.

Damian Knight, the owner of the Cornubia Inn, in the centre of Hayle, said: "We've been really, really lucky.

"The water came right up to the top of my front step, but it didn't come into the pub at all.

"Unfortunately there are others around us who aren't so lucky," he added.

There are also flood warnings near Tewkesbury, Worcester, Southampton, Crawley, Weymouth, Yeovil and Exeter.

People are being urged to stay away from flood waters, and not to attempt to cross them.

Three out of four people said they would attempt to drive through flood water "despite it being the leading cause of death during a flood", the Environment Agency said.