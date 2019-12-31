Image copyright Getty Images

A Devon MP has criticised delays in the Connecting Devon and Somerset (CDS) broadband scheme.

The publically-funded project began in 2011 to deliver broadband to both counties.

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish said: "There [have] been some real problems with CDS and there needs to be a total review of how it's managed in the future."

CDS has said it aims to have a new supplier in place by the end of 2020.

The CDS project has been dogged by contract delays and procurement problems.

"They've appeared to have been bogged down with the sheer administration," said Mr Parish.

"They have not moved fast enough so I want to see them moving a lot faster, being a lot lighter on their feet and actually getting broadband delivered."

A CDS spokesman said: "The procurement process is expected to take around 10 months from the launch of the tender."