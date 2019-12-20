Image copyright @Beacon_Patrol Image caption Burgess Hill in West Sussex is one of the areas where roads have been affected

Flooding is causing disruption to travel across the south east of England after heavy rain overnight.

The M23 has been closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in West Sussex, Highways England said.

On the railways, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers have been advised not to travel, with disruption to services on the Brighton mainline.

Southeastern says there are no trains between Strood and Maidstone West.

The rail company posted on its website: "A tree blocking the railway between Strood and Maidstone West means all lines are blocked. Train services running between these stations will be suspended.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Details of Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services affected have also been posted on Southern's website.

Trains between Brighton and Haywards Heath are being disrupted and there are no services between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

Image copyright Southeastern Image caption A fallen tree and landslip at Halling has closed the Medway Valley line between Strood and Maidstone West

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said crews were helping a man who had became stuck after driving through floodwater in Coppins Road, Leigh, near Tonbridge.

"Firefighters in water-safety suits are working to release the man from his vehicle and people are asked to avoid the area due to the floodwater," a spokesman said.

The service warned drivers: "Floodwater is often deeper than it looks and may be moving quite fast - your vehicle could be swept away or become stranded

"If you see a sign to say that the road is closed due to flooding, remember the sign is there for a reason and find an alternative route."

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts across Kent, East and West Sussex and Surrey.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for large parts of the south of England until midday on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There will be some showers around but nowhere near as much rain as today."

However, he added: "More rain is coming from the south through the night and tomorrow."

