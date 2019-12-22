Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This tornado was filmed on the M25 near Chertsey in Surrey, where homes and gardens were damaged

Nearly 90 flood warnings remain in place across England after parts of the country were deluged by persistent rain.

The Environment Agency has 89 warnings across the South, the Midlands, the East and Yorkshire, meaning immediate action needs to be taken.

Some 234 flood alerts are also in place.

Homes and gardens were damaged when a tornado swept across Surrey on Saturday.

Travellers embarking on the Christmas getaway have been advised to check their routes in advance.

The tornado struck a number of houses in the Chertsey area, according to firefighters.

Resident Verity Boultwood said it blew the roof off her conservatory. Philip Passey said he "froze" when he saw the tornado, which he thought lasted about 40 seconds.

"A trampoline lifted up in the air, like it weighed nothing, and was thrown across the garden.

"My daughter came downstairs and said the shed roof had gone," Mr Passey said.

The tornado came after roads were flooded and rail lines blocked on Friday.

The M23 was closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in West Sussex, but later reopened.

Highways England has urged motorists to adapt their driving for wet weather by slowing down, keeping well back from the vehicle in front and easing off the accelerator if steering becomes unresponsive.

