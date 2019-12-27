Steel firm Bondshold enters administration

Image caption The Bonds foundry in County Durham was established in 1868

An iron and steel company with plants in County Durham, Cumbria and Lincolnshire has gone into administration.

The Bondshold Group employs 219 staff in Crook, Alston and Scunthorpe.

The firm, established in 1868, was rated one of the UK's fastest-growing for international sales in 2017.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said the company was "long established so we remain hopeful that a buyer can still be found".

Discussions with "interested parties" were taking place during the Christmas shut-down, she said.