Image caption The Met Police said the raids were not linked to the London Bridge attack

Five men have been arrested in different parts of England over suspected terrorism offences.

Two men from London, aged 22 and 23, a man, 21, in Manchester and a 19-year-old man in Peterborough were held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of a terror act.

Another 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

The Met Police said the raids were not linked to the London Bridge attack.

The force added there was not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.