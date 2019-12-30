Image copyright Andy Chubb (@SheffieldSport) Image caption The game was abandoned after players had been injured in slips, said Leicester Riders

A basketball game had to be abandoned as the court's floor was too slippery.

The British Basketball League match between Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders was stopped on Sunday over fears for the players' safety.

It was abandoned at the end of the first quarter by match officials. The Riders posted on social media that players had been injured in slips.

BBC reporter Peter Spencer said the wrong detergent may have been used to clean the Sheffield sports centre.

The Sharks said on Twitter "circumstances beyond our control" had led to the officials stopping the game for safety reasons.

Skip Twitter post by @SheffieldSharks Unfortunately today's game has been postponed by the match officials on concerns of safety for players with the floor surface deemed unsuitable.



Tickets for today's match will be valid for the restaging of this game against @RidersBball or for an alternative match of your choice — The B. Braun Sheffield Sharks (@SheffieldSharks) December 29, 2019 Report

The two professional teams compete in the top tier of the basketball league in the UK.

More stories from Yorkshire

The team played the game at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, a multi-use sports and events space.

The Sheffield club has announced tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for the restaged game.

The BBC has contacted the sports centre for a comment.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.