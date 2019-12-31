Image caption The group was established in County Durham in 1868

Almost 170 jobs have been lost after a buyer could not be found for a steel firm that called in administrators.

The Bondshold Group employs 219 staff in Crook, County Durham, Alston in Cumbria and Scunthorpe.

The group, which was established in County Durham in 1868, has struggled to sell the specialist iron and steel castings it produces.

Administrators Deloitte said 61 jobs were going in Scunthorpe, 55 in Alston and a further 53 in Crook.

'Difficult decision'

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: "We remain in active discussions with a number of parties who have expressed an interest in parts of the group, however, sadly, it has not been possible to find a buyer for the group as a whole.

"The lack of certainty with regard to a sale, alongside reduced trading potential, means it is not possible for the group to continue to operate in its current form. Therefore, the difficult decision has been made to effect redundancies.

"We are working with local government agencies and our specialist teams to ensure that all of the employees affected by redundancy and those that remain within the business are fully supported at this difficult time."

The company was rated one of the UK's fastest-growing for international sales in 2017 and received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2011.