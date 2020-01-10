Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gemma Watts posed as 16-year-old "Jake Waton" on social media

A woman disguised herself as a teenage boy to sexually assault girls after grooming them online.

Gemma Watts posed as 16-year-old "Jake Waton" on social media and swapped intimate photos with victims before meeting at locations across England.

Watts, 21, of Enfield, has pleaded guilty to sexual offences involving four girls. She is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court later.

Police believe she may have assaulted up to 50 victims in total.

Scotland Yard said Watts had used her own picture on Snapchat and Instagram accounts as "Jake" and targeted girls aged 14 to 16 by liking their profiles.

She used teenage slang, sent flattering messages and shared intimate photographs before travelling to meet them in person.

Her disguise included tying her hair back in a bun and wearing a baseball cap, jogging bottoms and a hoodie.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Watts created a series of fake social media accounts to trick victims

Police said all of her victims believed they were in a relationship with a teenage boy until officers revealed Watts was actually an adult woman.

She was so convincing she even spent time as "Jake" with some of the girls' parents.

The offences she has admitted relate to a 14-year-old from Hampshire and three 15-year-olds from Surrey, Plymouth and the West Midlands.

Det Con Phillipa Kenwright said the victims "all believed they were in a relationship with a male" and had been "completely taken in" by Watts.

She added: "It's been life-changing for all of the victims involved."

The officer said she believed Watts could have duped "20 to 50" victims in total.

In November, Watts pleaded guilty to one count of assault by penetration, three counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming and three counts of sexual assault.