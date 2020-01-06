Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at about 08:55 GMT on Sunday

A man has died after his scooter crashed into a barrier in Chester city centre.

The collision, involving a silver Piaggio Fly scooter, happened on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at about 08:55 GMT on Sunday.

The rider, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene, Cheshire Police said.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.