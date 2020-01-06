Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Severe flooding hit parts of the country in September and November 2019

A £2m government fund aimed at helping farmers hit by devastating floods in 2019 has been expanded.

The Farming Recovery Fund initially covered just North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire but is now open to farmers across five more counties.

Farmers in Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Gloucestershire can also now apply for amounts from £500 to £25k.

The amount available in the fund has also been increased to £4m.

The initial funding was announced by the government following severe flooding in September.

The additional money covers areas affected in November.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The River Don was one of several which burst its banks in November 2019

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: "I saw first-hand the impacts of this devastating flooding when visiting farmers in Lincolnshire in November.

"I am delighted we've been able to extend our Farming Recovery Fund to cover farmers in parts of South Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and the Midlands who were hit with unprecedented weather last year."

Rural Payments Agency chief executive Paul Caldwell said: "While insurance will pay out for the majority of the damage, under the Farming Recovery Fund farmers will be able to apply for money to help cover unexpected costs - such as rebuilding fences and stone walls."

Farmers thinking of applying for funding can check if they are eligible via the government website.