A teenager has admitted killing a police officer who was dragged along the road by a van after being called to reports of a break-in.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died in August in Berkshire, four weeks after he had married.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey but denies murder.

The Thames Valley Police officer from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died from multiple injuries.

A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be identified, entered not guilty pleas to PC Harper's manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.

Another 17-year-old boy denied the same charges at an earlier hearing.

A fourth defendant, Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Long, who is alleged to have been driving the van, also admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The three teenagers are due to face a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from 9 March.