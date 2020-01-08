Image copyright Martin Dawes/Geograph Image caption The plans will improve existing paths and open up previously inaccessible routes

Plans to create a 125-mile coastal path in England's North West have been unveiled.

Natural England (NE) wants to improve a route between Cleveleys in Lancashire and Silecroft in Cumbria and open up 27 miles of previously inaccessible paths.

NE said the new path would capture "local beauty" but has not revealed the cost of the work or a date when it could be completed.

If approved, it would be part of the 2,700-mile England Coastal Path plans.

Image copyright David Martin/Geograph Image caption The new route includes the promenade on Morecambe seafront

Chris Kaighin, NE's area manager for Cumbria, said the proposed route "showcases the Cumbria and Lancashire coastline, from celebrating our industrial heritage at Barrow-in-Furness, to capturing local beauty spots such as the spectacular viewpoint of Humphrey Head near Grange-over-Sands".

The new path will run along the promenade on Morecambe's seafront, through parts of the Lake District National Park and round some of the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Arnside manager Lucy Barron said it would give visitors a "new perspective" on the coast which boasts "an unrivalled diversity of different landscapes", including "limestone grasslands, cliff tops... and some of the finest sunsets in the country".

An eight-week public consultation on the plans ends on 4 March.