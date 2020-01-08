Image copyright Feetham family Image caption Nigel Feetham from Hedon died in hospital a week after the crash

A pilot who survived a helicopter crash died a week later from a blood clot in his lungs, an inquest heard.

Nigel Feetham, 36, from Hedon, East Yorkshire, crashed during an event at Breighton Aerodrome, North Yorkshire, on 17 July 2016.

Hull Coroners' Court heard that although the helicopter was "a crumpled wreck", Mr Feetham's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Dr Mark Egan told the inquest his death was due to a pulmonary embolism.

He also had a deep vein thrombosis in his calf, the court was told.

Four passengers on board suffered head, back, chest and leg injuries when the former military aircraft crashed to the ground of the former World War Two airfield, which was hosting a 1940s-themed event at the time.

'Watched him die'

Eyewitness Andrew Chadwick described hearing a loud, sharp crack and said the rotor blades only had a chance to spin once before the helicopter hit the ground.

He was one of the several people who ran to help drag the pilot and his four passengers away from the aircraft.

Paramedic Peter Johnson told the inquest "the helicopter was a crumpled wreck" but all five on board had been pulled free and were all conscious.

Mr Feetham was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he underwent surgery for back injuries two days later.

Image caption The former military Alouette helicopter crashed during what was described as a private flight

Giving evidence, his mother Vivian Feetham, said she had raised concerns about the lack of surgical stockings following her son's surgery, but said he remained cheerful.

However, in a statement, she said his health deteriorated on 24 July when she was on her way to visit him.

She said she arrived at Leeds General Infirmary to find a crash team trying to resuscitate him.

"I held on to his foot while they worked on him. I stood there and watched him die," she said.

The inquest continues.