Image copyright Feetham family Image caption Nigel Feetham from Hedon died in hospital a week after the crash

A pilot who died from a blood clot a week after surviving a helicopter crash was expected to recover from his injuries, an inquest heard.

Nigel Feetham, 36, from Hedon, East Yorkshire, crashed during an event at Breighton Aerodrome, North Yorkshire, on 17 July 2016.

Hull Coroners' Court heard Mr Feetham struggled with his mobility while in hospital.

The inquest heard a lack of movement may have contributed to the risk.

Assistant Coroner Lorraine Harris recorded a narrative conclusion.

Four passengers on board suffered head, back, chest and leg injuries when the former military aircraft crashed to the ground at an airfield which was hosting a 1940s-themed event.

Image caption The former military Alouette helicopter crashed during what was described as a private flight

Mr Feetham was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he underwent surgery for back injuries.

But following his operation he was in pain and unable to move around, the court was told.

Spinal surgeon Dr Nigel Gummerson told the inquest: "We don't understand why, but Nigel wasn't able to get up on his current pain relief.

"I would have expected him to be more mobile," he said.

When asked if this would increase the chances of a blood clot, Dr Gummerson replied: "Yes."

The hospital also admitted it could have managed Mr Feetham's pain relief better on the first night, but added that this would not have prevented his death.

Mr Feetham died on 25 July 2016 after his condition deteriorated suddenly.

Dr Mark Egan told the inquest his death was due to a pulmonary embolism.

He also had a deep vein thrombosis in his calf.