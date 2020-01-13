Trio in court accused of terrorism offences

Image caption The trio appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday

Three men have appeared in court over the alleged sharing or possession of videos and magazines produced by so-called Islamic State.

Mohamed Ismail, 23, Muhammed Tahir, 19, and Mohammed Saeed, 21, are charged with terrorism offences.

Mr Ismail, of Harrow in London, and Mr Tahir, of Peterborough, are accused of disseminating a terrorist publication.

Mr Saeed, of Manchester, is accused of possessing an article suspected to be for a purpose connected to terrorism.

The three were remanded in custody ahead of them appearing at the Old Bailey on 7 February, following the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.