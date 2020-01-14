Leshawn Williams death: Two brothers charged over stabbing
- 14 January 2020
Two brothers have been charged with murder following a stabbing in east London.
Leshawn Williams, 29, died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street on 21 December.
Jerome Hyde, 38, of Gatcombe Road, east London, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
His brother Michael Hyde, 28, of Mistletoe Court, Swindon, was charged with murder on 9 January.
The Metropolitan Police said Jerome Hyde was arrested after attending a police station on Monday.