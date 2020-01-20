Man stabbed multiple times on train
- 20 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed multiple times while on a train between Surrey and London, British Transport Police say.
The man in his 30s was on a train travelling between Ashford and Hounslow when he was attacked at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, a police spokesman said.
Police said a number of people were on the train at the time, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.
The man's injuries were are "not life threatening", the police spokesman said.