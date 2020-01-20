England

Man stabbed multiple times on train

  • 20 January 2020
A man has been stabbed multiple times while on a train between Surrey and London, British Transport Police say.

The man in his 30s was on a train travelling between Ashford and Hounslow when he was attacked at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, a police spokesman said.

Police said a number of people were on the train at the time, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

The man's injuries were are "not life threatening", the police spokesman said.

