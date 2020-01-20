Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A club steward needed medical attention after the match, police say

Two men have been arrested after a flare was let off and a steward attacked at a football match.

The arrests followed the Premier League game between Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

A 51-year-old man from Redditch, Worcestershire, has been charged with setting off a flare.

A 28-year-old man from Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, has been charged with assault by beating.

Both men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 6 February.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy had been identified after water was thrown at other fans and, in a separate incident, a flare was thrown onto the pitch during the game.

A 56-year-old man from Bedford was also assaulted outside the stadium as he was leaving, police said. No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.