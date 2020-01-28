Image copyright Theatres Trust Image caption Groundlings Theatre is at risk from "financial vulnerability" and adjacent development, the Theatres Trust said

A theatre that was badly vandalised during a break-in has been added to a list of threatened playhouses.

Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth was left "financially vulnerable" when the building was damaged and computers smashed, the Theatres Trust said.

The venue is also threatened by development plans, the trust added.

It is the only new addition to the annual Theatres at Risk Register, which this year features 30 venues said to be at risk of closure or redevelopment.

Image copyright Groundlings Theatre Image caption The theatre appealed for £10,000 to cover repairs following the burglary in September

Image copyright Ian Grundy Image caption Brighton Hippodrome tops the register for a seventh year

Vandals spent more than two hours "trashing" equipment and spraying fire extinguisher foam and bleach around the grade ll* listed building in September, the theatre previously said.

An online appeal raised more than £4,000 towards a £10,000 funding target for repairs.

The trust said ongoing financial concerns had led the owner, Richard Stride, to consider allowing student flats to be built on the theatre's car park.

However, it said the development plans put the "historical significance" of the eighteenth century building at risk.

Image copyright David Oxtaby Image caption Bradford Odeon has been removed from the list of threatened theatres following renovation work

Image copyright Ian Grundy Image caption Peterborough Broadway reopened in September after being closed for a year

Mr Stride, who bought the building in 2010, said he had spent more than £100,000 on repairs, while further restoration work would cost £800,000.

The theatre is reported to have staged a ball at which Charles Dickens' mother went into labour on the eve of the author's birth, although doubt has been cast on the story by academics.

Image copyright Mike Fox Image caption Walthamstow Granada has previously hosted The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

Brighton Hippodrome has topped the register for a seventh year, after the Theatres Trust scored it highly for the level of risk, as well as its quality and future viability.

A developer has proposed to build a hotel and flats, while repairing the auditorium for use as a performance venue.

Two theatres have been removed from this year's list: Peterborough New Theatre reopened in September and Bradford Odeon plans to reopen next year.

The trust said it was optimistic about Walthamstow Granada in London after the theatre was bought by Waltham Forest Council in May.