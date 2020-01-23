Woman reunited with dad after Facebook friend hint

Image copyright Trevor Sinden Image caption Karen Harris has been reunited with her birth father Trevor Sinden after 56 years

A woman has been reunited with her birth father after Facebook suggested they became friends.

Karen Harris, 56, from Penryn, Cornwall, who was adopted in the early-1960s said she and dad Trevor Sinden were "on cloud nine" when the social network put them in touch.

Mrs Harris and Mr Sinden, 72, shared a "big hug" when they met for the first time this week.

She had recognised his name on Facebook, reports the Falmouth Packet.

Mrs Harris said she was shocked when her father, who lives near Maidstone, in Kent, came up as a suggested friend on Facebook on 26 November.

"I was just playing around really and all of sudden I came across him," she told the BBC.

Image copyright Trevor Sinden Image caption Trevor Sinden, who was a teenager in the 1960s, said he had known he had a child but not whether it had been a boy or a girl

"I had to step back for the whole day, working out am I prepared to face that again (maybe) face rejection.

"Maybe he does not want to know me."

However, Mr Sinden responded almost immediately.

He said he recognised Mrs Harris as soon as she sent a picture of herself.

"She is just unmistakable," he said, describing their reunion as "amazing".

He said he had three other daughters who all had the same features as Mrs Harris.

Mr Sinden said he and Mrs Harris' birth mother were 16 when she became pregnant in the early-1960s, when having a child out of marriage was taboo.

He said he thought of his child over the years but did not even know whether a girl or a boy had been born.

Image copyright Trevor Sinden Image caption Mrs Harris said she and her father shared a big hug when they met for the first time

After daily message and Facebook chats, they decided to meet in Lyme Regis, Dorset, roughly halfway between Cornwall and Kent.

"We had a big hug and we embraced for quite a while," said Ms Harris.

"In fact, a stranger went past and said 'I hope you know one another'. And I said, 'no we don't really'."

Mrs Harris said she and her birth father would now definitely keep in touch.