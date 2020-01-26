England

Chinese New Year: England welcomes the Year of the Rat

  • 26 January 2020
Dragon in London parade Image copyright PA Media
Image caption London's celebrations began with a parade followed by events in Trafalgar Square

Performers and acrobats, flying dragons and dancing lions have been helping thousands celebrate Chinese New Year.

Events are being held in several city centres in England to welcome the Year of the Rat, which fell on Saturday.

London held what organisers claim was the largest celebrations outside of Asia, while Liverpool's took place in Europe's oldest Chinatown.

Manchester's dragon parade featured a 175ft long (53m) dragon which was accompanied by lion and ribbon dancers.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend festivities in Birmingham.

Performer at London parade Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Numerous dragons could be spotted in city centres across the country
Dragon in London parade Image copyright AFP
Image caption The capital claims to hold the biggest Chinese New Year event outside of Asia
Performer at London parade Image copyright AFP
Image caption Traditional fan and umbrella dances featured in some celebrations
Parade in Liverpool
Image caption Thousands of spectators were in Liverpool's Chinatown
People wearing masks at London celebrations Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some people wore facemasks at the celebrations in London
Liverpool celebrations
Image caption Liverpool's lions faced damp weather
Performer at London parade Image copyright AFP
Image caption Chinese New Year fell on 25 January

