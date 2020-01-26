Image copyright PA Media Image caption London's celebrations began with a parade followed by events in Trafalgar Square

Performers and acrobats, flying dragons and dancing lions have been helping thousands celebrate Chinese New Year.

Events are being held in several city centres in England to welcome the Year of the Rat, which fell on Saturday.

London held what organisers claim was the largest celebrations outside of Asia, while Liverpool's took place in Europe's oldest Chinatown.

Manchester's dragon parade featured a 175ft long (53m) dragon which was accompanied by lion and ribbon dancers.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend festivities in Birmingham.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Numerous dragons could be spotted in city centres across the country

Image copyright AFP Image caption The capital claims to hold the biggest Chinese New Year event outside of Asia

Image copyright AFP Image caption Traditional fan and umbrella dances featured in some celebrations

Image caption Thousands of spectators were in Liverpool's Chinatown

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some people wore facemasks at the celebrations in London

Image caption Liverpool's lions faced damp weather

Image copyright AFP Image caption Chinese New Year fell on 25 January

