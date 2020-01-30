Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker, from South Darenth, suffered 17 wounds including three fatal injuries, the trial heard

A kickboxer who failed to give evidence in a murder trial has admitted contempt of court.

Luke "Skywalker" Whelan, 28, saw the killing of George Barker, 24, at Double K gym in Bexley, London, in 2016.

Judge Nigel Lickley heard Whelan went into "fright mode" after the stabbing and gave him a three-month jail term suspended for a year at the Old Bailey.

Charles Riddington, of Orpington, was last October jailed for at least 19 years for murdering Mr Barker, of Kent.

Before last year's trial, Whelan, a lightweight kickboxer ranked fifth in the world, received repeated contact from the victim's family which triggered a perceived "fear for his safety", the court heard.

Shortly before he was expected at court, he disappeared for three weeks, the court was told.

In witness statements read to jurors in his absence, Whelan described Riddington, a suspected drug wholesaler, producing a lock-knife and aiming targeted stabs at Mr Barker's face.

Riddington, 37, claimed he acted in self-defence after Mr Barker produced the weapon. He was acquitted of possessing the knife.

Had he been found guilty of having the weapon, the sentencing starting point would have been 25 years, the court was told.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Charles Riddington was jailed for at least 19 years for murder but acquitted of possession of the knife

Whelan's barrister Sam Trefgarne said the defendant "wanted to move forward with his life and any reminder of the murder brought back distressing images".

He said: "When faced with the impending prospect of giving evidence, he took the decision to leave."

Clinical psychologist Prof James Hacker Hughes confirmed Whelan's PTSD, adding: "Mr Whelan absolutely witnessed an event where someone's life was not only in danger but was ended."

Sentencing, Judge Lickley said it was "unacceptable" for witnesses of serious crimes to refuse to give evidence and it would have been better had he told people of his issues.