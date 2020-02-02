Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Ayres, 33, had just signed with the Ipswich Wiches and resigned with the Scunthorpe Scorpions

The British Speedway rider Danny Ayers has died suddenly, his clubs have confirmed.

Ares, 33, had been a professional speedway rider since 2014 and played in the National and Premiere leagues during his career.

The Scunthorpe Scorpions said his "loss will be felt throughout the sport", while the Ipswich Witches said it was "deeply saddened".

Teammate Danny King tweeted he was "a great bloke" and "great for the sport."

His official Facebook page said: "His passing is tragic, extremely sad and very untimely.

"To say we are shocked and devastated is an understatement."

Rob Godfrey, the chairman of the British Speedway Promoters' Association said the news was "truly heartbreaking".

"He was an entertainer, had time for every fan, never walked away from a photograph or autograph," he said.

"British Speedway is a sadder place for the loss of Danny."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Ayres rode in the Speedway GB British Final at Belle Vue in Manchester in July

Ayers was born in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and began his career with the Kent Kings.

He went on to captain the Mildenhall Tigers and had just signed with the Ipswich Witches for the 2020 season.