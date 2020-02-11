Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were found unresponsive inside the bungalow on Mount Close in Nantwich

An investigation is under way into the cause of a bungalow fire in which two people died.

Cheshire Fire Service said it was called to the property on Mount Close in Nantwich at 08:50 GMT on Sunday.

Crews found two people unresponsive inside the property. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the deceased have been informed and are being supported by officers, the fire service added.

