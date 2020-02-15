Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The rail line has been closed to allow the upgrade of a bridge

A rail line linking towns in Dorset and Somerset has been closed for seven days to allow a bridge to be upgraded.

Buses will replace trains between Weymouth and Yeovil Pen Mill, extending journey times by more than an hour in some cases.

Services between Weymouth, Dorchester West, Yeovil Pen Mill and Castle Cary will be amended during the works which also include tunnel lining maintenance.

Trains via Bournemouth will be unaffected.

South Western Railway's Saturday services between Weymouth and Yeovil Junction will not run.

The bridge works between Yetminster and Thornford will take place at the same time as track renewals and other maintenance.

Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: "There is never a good time to close an important line for the area's communities and we are sorry for the inconvenience the closures will cause.

"This significant piece of work to the bridge will be much easier to maintain and together with a reinforced tunnel and new and refurbished track, there will be a much more reliable railway and better journeys for our passengers."

The works are due to last until Friday.