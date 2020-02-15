Image caption Labour candidate Marvin Rees is seeking re-election in May

Bristol's mayor has said building an underground metro network is one of his main re-election pledges.

Labour candidate Marvin Rees launched his campaign to win a second term on Friday.

His proposed £4bn metro system would connect Bristol Airport, Bradley Stoke and Emersons Green to the city centre.

The idea was first raised in 2017 but critics are sceptical it can be delivered and have warned of escalating costs.

Transport has been a key part of Mr Rees' policies, having proposed a ban on diesel vehicles in the centre of Bristol.

The mayor, who was first elected in 2016, also said he would address inequality.

"Bristol is a tale of two cities, emphasised by the 30,000 Bristolians working for less than the real living wage," Mr Rees said.

"We need to close those equality gaps."

Sandy Hore-Ruthven, the Green Party candidate for mayor, said Labour had "failed to deliver" on previous pledges.

"They've promised better buses and cleaner air. They promised to tackle the climate crisis. They promised to get the arena finished."

The other candidates announced so far for the mayoral election on 7 May are Samuel Williams (Conservative) and Mary Page (Lib Dem).