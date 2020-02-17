Madalyn Davis: Sydney cliff death woman 'died from head injuries'
- 17 February 2020
A British woman who was found at the bottom of a cliff in Australia died from "multiple head injuries", a coroner has said.
Madalyn Davis, from Lincoln, was found at Diamond Bay, Sydney, on 12 January.
Opening the 21-year-old's inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court, assistant coroner Gordon Clow confirmed the provisional medical cause of death and offered his condolences to the family.
The inquest has been adjourned to a date yet to be confirmed.