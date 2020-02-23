Image copyright Shrewsbury Fire Station Image caption Firefighters have been checking on those isolated by flooding in parts of Shropshire

Flood defences are being deployed and roads closed due to ongoing rainfall.

Defences against the River Severn have gone up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury; while defences in Coleham Head are due to go up at 18:00 GMT.

Its water levels and those on the River Wye are set to rise again through the week, the Environment Agency said.

The number of warnings in which flooding is expected in England now stands at 83, along with a further 174 flood alerts.

Skip Twitter post by @DaveThroupEA Looking like another interesting week ahead.



Levels on the Wye and Severn expected to rise again through the working week, possibly to similar levels seen last week.



There is a very low risk of significant flood impacts by midweek.



Please keep #floodaware pic.twitter.com/s0Ig7E1oZm — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 23, 2020 Report

Elsewhere in Shropshire, Shrewsbury Fire Station said its water rescue unit and boat crew had been in the Melverly area checking on vulnerable people and those who had been isolated by the flood water.

Wellington Fire Station tweeted that the road between Atcham and Cross Houses was closed due to flooding.

Shropshire Council said it would update residents as the situation developed.

Image copyright Wellington Fire Station Image caption Roads have been closed as river levels remain high in the West Midlands

In Herefordshire, the B4530 Adforton to Walford is closed due to flooding, according to the county council.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire fire crews were also sent to rescue two vehicles from floodwater in Leintwardine.

Skip Twitter post by @HWFireKingsland 11:36 📟🚨sent to a car stuck in flood at Leintwardine. 2 persons rescued by @HWFireTenbury using their sled. Then both crews were sent to another vehicle in flood water on a closed road. Please don't drive past Road Closed signs, you might not be covered by your car insurance. pic.twitter.com/ZGdXitauhs — HWFire Kingsland (@HWFireKingsland) February 23, 2020 Report

In Worcestershire, the Hanley Road out of Upton is also closed due to flooding, West Mercia Police said.

And at Trescott ford, in south Staffordshire, police said a vehicle had become stranded in the rising water.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said Sunday should see a short respite from the more stormy conditions but warned of a fresh wave of bad weather overnight.

The weather is expected to settle down over Tuesday and Wednesday, although the Met Office said further heavy rain was expected later in the week.

An Environment Agency spokesman said the further rain meant the "flood risk continues, with the impacts of stormy weather continuing to be felt across England".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.